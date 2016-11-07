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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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pathway surrounded with trees
Sloped walkway woods
A map marker
Saugatuck, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 7, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX7
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
fall
yellow
path
walk
michigan
plant
scenery
outdoors
ground
united states
tree trunk
vegetation
maple
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