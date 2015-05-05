Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Jesse Vermeulen
jessevermeulen
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
pathway in the middle of buildings
Narrow cobblestone street
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
house
architecture
road
plant
street
window
plants
windows
houses
old
brick
homes
rooftop
sidewalk
alley
chimney
cobblestone
narrow
rooftops
Royalty-free images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20