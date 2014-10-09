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Taylor Swayze
taylorgswayze
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pathway between trees
Autumn trail
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 9, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
autumn
road
plant
leaves
adventure
path
brown
journey
ground
dirt
pathway
hike
trail
dirty
colours
pale
desaturated
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