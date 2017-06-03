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Adrian Infernus
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pathway between trees during daytime
Best fog mood!
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
winter
outdoor
road
snow
trees
grey
hiking
fog
path
cold
mood
cloudy
mystic
wald
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