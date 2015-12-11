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Andrea Cau
andreacau
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Street Photography
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pathway between high rise buildings
Crossing the street
A map marker
New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
aesthetic
people
building
blue
cars
road
new york city wallpaper
street
grey
city wallpaper
urban
yellow
cityscape
traffic light
canyon
intersection
streetlight
crossing
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