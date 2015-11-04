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Justin Luebke
jluebke
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pathway between green trees
Bend in the forest road
A map marker
Blowing Rock, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
road
fall
trees
orange
grey
leaves
leaf
fog
countryside
mist
winding road
foliage
haze
curve
turn
united states
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