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Jeremy Ricketts
jeremydgreat
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pathway between green leafed plants
Fallen Tree
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 22, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
plant
wood
purple
leaves
brown
blur
bokeh
brush
log
bark
detail
wood chips
fallen
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