Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Bethany Legg
bkotynski
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
pathway between green grass field
Country Road
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D600
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
outdoor
road
clouds
cloud
grass
path
countryside
hill
mountain road
rural
way
gravel
dirt road
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20