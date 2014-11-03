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davide ragusa
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path in the middle of trees
Autumn park lane
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
fall
trees
sport
red
street
grey
leaves
park
germany
path
peaceful
woods
outdoors
bench
hamburg
foliage
leafs
muted
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