Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
emy
emysong_
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
pasta with sauce on plate
Food cutlery and beer
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 11, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 600D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
plant
wood
pasta
drink
bottle
meat
meal
knife
plate
ice cube
italian
noodle
herb
napkin
plating
tea towel
teapots
breakfast
spaghetti
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20