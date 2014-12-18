Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Riku Lu
riku
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
passenger plane beside tunnel passenger
Boarding the plane
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, NEX-5N
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
clouds
airplane
airport
plane
holiday
vacation
flight
transportation
aeroplane
stairs
aircraft
airline
loading
baggage
boarding
bomber
warplane
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20