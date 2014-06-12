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Lou Levit
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parked cars beside houses
Poor urban neighborhood
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
cars
orange
street
grey
urban
neighborhood
town
old
character
balcony
day
village road
old home
orange building
balconies
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