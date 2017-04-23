Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Linus Mimietz
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
parachuting man
Paraglider in the alps
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 23, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
bird
mountains
outdoor
sport
sports
germany
adventure
vacation
austria
aerial view
alps
flying
fly
parachute
active
extreme sports
extreme sport
paraglide
vehicle
Historical images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20