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Dung Anh
anhdung
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paper on typewriter showing Hello February 2016 text
Macro typewriter ribbon
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
paper
grey
letter
hello
word
typewriter
print
ribbon
ink
royal
type
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