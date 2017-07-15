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Joshua Rodriguez
jcrod
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Pantheon, Greece
Pillars Away
A map marker
Jerash, Jordan
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 15, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
architecture
stone
brown
old
ancient
outside
roman
exterior
column
ruin
jerash
castle
jordan
pillar
fort
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