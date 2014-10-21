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Lou Levit
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panoramic photography of winding road with inline trees
Conifers by a road curve
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
road
trees
grey
fog
path
highway
pacific northwest
mist
pine
curve
misty
bend
evergreens
winding
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