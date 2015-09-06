Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Dmitriy
tiqwerosado
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
palm trees during daytime
Napping under the trees
A map marker
Сочи, Sochi, Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
green
sun
trees
palm tree
sunshine
ski
palm
looking up
plam trees
russia
sochi
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20