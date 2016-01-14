Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Love Maldives
lovemaldives
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
palm trees beside shoreline
Tropical sand beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
blue
green
trees
grey
beautiful
blue sky
holiday
vacation
palm tree
island
tropical
holidays
sunny
solitude
serene
paradise
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20