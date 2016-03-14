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Tom Sodoge
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pair of white-and-black Vans high-top sneakers
Sneakers on black cubes
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
black
white
clothing
grey
germany
studio
sneakers
shoe
dice
relaxing
legs
cologne
trainers
cubes
laying down
hypebeast
urbex
shoelaces
laces
Historical images
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