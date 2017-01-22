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Toa Heftiba
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Fashion & Beauty
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pair of white-and-black sneakers beside book
Flatlay Oufit
A map marker
London, United Kingdom
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Published on
January 22, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 7D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
fashion
london
design
clothing
shoes
grey
clothes
lifestyle
notebook
nike
style
adidas
outfit
stripes
flatlay
layout
text
united kingdom
shoe
apparel
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