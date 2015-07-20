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Yaoqi
yaoqiqiqilai
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pair of brown leather sandals on white stones
Vacation on a pebble beach
A map marker
尼斯, Nice, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 20, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
fashion
family
blue
summer
holiday
vacation
rock
relax
swimming
rocks
style
outdoors
shore
beach towel
white rocks
france
nice
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