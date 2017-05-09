Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Clay Banks
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
pair of black adiads shoes across person wearing white-and-brown flatbed sandals
Feets
A map marker
Charlotte, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 9, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
street
shoes
grey
urban
sneakers
united states
charlotte
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20