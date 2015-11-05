Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Nick Karvounis
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
pair of beige pointed-toe heeled sandals near white and multicolored flower bouquet
Bridal Chair
A map marker
Skiathos, Greece
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
rose
book
wedding
shoes
bouquet
chair
gift
shoe
marriage
coin
heels
weddings
wife
weeding
penny
heel
pumps
stiletto
PNG images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20