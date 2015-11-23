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Todd Quackenbush
toddquackenbush
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painting of stairs with white wooden frame
White staircase
A map marker
The Museum of Modern Art, New York, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
abstract
white
interior
purple
new york city
window
minimal
brown
stairs
white wall
modern
staircase
minimalistic
stair
white space
cool backgrounds
moma
stairwell
stairway
PNG images
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