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paddy field
•Summer Vibes•
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 25, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
summer
photography
farm
field
brown
wheat
crop
grain
golden
crops
cereal
food
plant
vegetable
produce
flora
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