Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Somia DCosta
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 5, 2020
NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
face
photography
portrait
photo
female
frown
apparel
clothing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Portraits of People
438 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
portrait
People Images & Pictures
human
Emotion: serious, thoughtful or worried
1,151 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
thoughtful
emotion
seriou
Humans
1,743 photos
· Curated by Sofia Speakman
human
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers