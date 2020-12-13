Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yena Kwon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
DC-LX100M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
indoors
room
waiting room
furniture
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Conifer
66 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
conifer
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Cosmetic
365 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
cosmetic
beauty
Makeup Backgrounds
Summertime
146 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora