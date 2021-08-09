Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Bluewater Sweden
@bluewaterglobe
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Food & Drink
Share
Info
Stockholm, Sweden
Published
on
August 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Designed to stand out By Kotryna Juškaitė
Related tags
stockholm
sweden
reusable
glass bottle
still life
strawberries
Fruits Images & Pictures
scandinavian design
reusable bottle
water bottle
bottle water
bottle of water
bottle glass
Fruits Images & Pictures
hydration
bluewater
nordic design
swedish
scandinavian style
hydrate
Public domain images
Related collections
Conifer
66 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
conifer
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Climate Impacts
98 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
climate
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers