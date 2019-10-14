A Canada goose (Branta canadensis) head close up eating seeds off the path in the summer in Canada canada goose, close up, head, canadensis, branta, animal, avian, background, beak, beautiful, beauty, bird, black, brown, canada, canadian, cute, duck, fauna, feather, feathers, flight, flying, fowl, game, geese, goose, gosling, green, isolated, lake, life, migration, natural, nature, outdoor, path, spring, watching, water, waterfowl, white, wild, wildlife, wing, wings