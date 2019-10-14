Go to Jeff Kingma's profile
@kingmaphotos
Download free
gray and white goose
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A Canada goose (Branta canadensis) head close up eating seeds off the path in the summer in Canada canada goose, close up, head, canadensis, branta, animal, avian, background, beak, beautiful, beauty, bird, black, brown, canada, canadian, cute, duck, fauna, feather, feathers, flight, flying, fowl, game, geese, goose, gosling, green, isolated, lake, life, migration, natural, nature, outdoor, path, spring, watching, water, waterfowl, white, wild, wildlife, wing, wings

Related collections

Geese
62 photos · Curated by Kaliopi Nikitas
geese
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Lighter Living Southwest BC
38 photos · Curated by DT DT
bc
canada
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking