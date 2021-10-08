Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
macro
mushrooms
plant
fungus
mushroom
agaric
amanita
Free images
Related collections
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Flowers, Nature, Whimsical
55 photos · Curated by Ameli Antoinette
Flower Images
plant
flora
Portraotic
163 photos · Curated by Jeremy Bishop
portraotic
People Images & Pictures
human