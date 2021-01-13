Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
June Andrei George
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Tarnița, România
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake tarnița
românia
HD Grey Wallpapers
winter forest
portraits
portrait woman
portrait photography
portrait girl
snow lake
romaniangirl
HD Snow Wallpapers
snow forest
ciggarette
romanian
romanian mountains
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
Smoke Backgrounds
Free pictures
Related collections
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Lights
178 photos
· Curated by Agostino Famlonga
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Wings
31 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
wing
Airplane Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images