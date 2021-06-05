Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Senne Gilis
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Belgium
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Butterfly is chilling on the flower.
Related tags
belgium
Flower Images
Brown Backgrounds
HD White Wallpapers
outdoor
garden
vlinder
Butterfly Images
plant
blossom
petal
vegetation
bush
geranium
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
pollen
insect
sprout
bud
Free pictures
Related collections
Gentle Touch
59 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
gentle
touch
hand
Wonderland
23 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos
· Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor