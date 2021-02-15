Go to Kir Simakov's profile
Available for hire
Download free
blue and brown concrete building
blue and brown concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Moscow, Russia
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

socrealism
53 photos · Curated by Siba Carabinov
socrealism
russium
building
New Photographers
11 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking