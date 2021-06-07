Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dmitry Shamis
@dimashamis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
old
man
disabled
walker
elderly
senior citizen
senior
mobility impairment
walking frame
physical disability
street
streetphotography
sunny day
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
transportation
vehicle
Free pictures
Related collections
Mothers Day
36 photos
· Curated by Marion Wug
Mothers Day Images
mother
child
Story telling
77 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Powerful Women
303 photos
· Curated by Malvestida Magazine
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images