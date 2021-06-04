Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laïa-Clarisse
@lalabrindille26
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Portrait of a Little Boy with a Disability
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
face
lip
mouth
finger
head
photo
photography
portrait
teeth
Free pictures
Related collections
Happiness
89 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
happiness
HD Color Wallpapers
hand
Unsplash Photo Prints
13 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Fog and Mist
115 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
mist
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images