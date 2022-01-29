Go to Rod Flores's profile
@rod_fromthe_guad
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
South Lake Tahoe, CA, USA
Published agoApple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

south lake tahoe
ca
usa
Tree Images & Pictures
round lake
lake tahoe
HD Wood Wallpapers
northern california
camping
pacific northwest
pacific crest trail
plant
tree trunk
conifer
abies
fir
redwood
Creative Commons images

Related collections

Mood: Umbrella
34 photos · Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking