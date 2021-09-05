Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clark's Designs
@clarksdesigns
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
I was walking through Umass and found this barely lit section.
Related tags
college
hall
Light Backgrounds
bkue
corridor
lighting
floor
flooring
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Sun Sand Soul
58 photos
· Curated by Laura van Meer
soul
sand
HQ Background Images
Illuminated
178 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures