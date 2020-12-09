Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Earl Wilcox
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Santa Barbara, CA, USA
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Creating cups on a potter's wheel.
Related tags
santa barbara
ca
usa
pottery
potter’s wheel
ceramics
throwing a pot
cup
clay.
saucer
People Images & Pictures
human
porcelain
HD Art Wallpapers
finger
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Just Say "I Do"
377 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
Wedding Backgrounds
couple
Love Images
Maker
63 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
craft
HD Art Wallpapers
Buildings
199 photos
· Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line