Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Phạm Chung 🇻🇳
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2021
SP-3000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
shrine
temple
pagoda
worship
housing
monastery
Free stock photos
Related collections
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Landscape
1,149 photos
· Curated by Carlo Cardella
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Unsplash Top 25: Editor’s Choice Photographers of 2018 | Q1
15 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human