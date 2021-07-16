Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
MChe Lee
@mclee
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 16, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-E1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
acanthaceae
geranium
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
Summer Tones
155 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
The Colour Purple
62 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #31: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers