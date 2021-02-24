Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vlado Paunovic
@vlado
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bogota, Colombia
Published
on
February 25, 2021
SONY, ILCE-5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
La Candelaria Colonial Architecture
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bogota
colombia
architecture
colonial
old
unesco world heritage site
green and white
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
spanish
House Images
la candelaria
facade
Historical Photos & Images
roof
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
path
walkway
building
Creative Commons images
Related collections
World Tourists Destinations
57 photos · Curated by Renny Gamarra
building
outdoor
human
Collage
30 photos · Curated by Ronaldo Mattos
collage
HD Windows Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Light and shadow
144 photos · Curated by Archana Sehgal
Light Backgrounds
shadow
building