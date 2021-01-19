Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
imad Clicks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jammu and Kashmir
Published
on
January 19, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
jammu and kashmir
leisure activities
guitar
musical instrument
People Images & Pictures
human
bass guitar
Nature Images
outdoors
electric guitar
Mountain Images & Pictures
ice
peak
mountain range
apparel
clothing
HD Snow Wallpapers
female
Girls Photos & Images
portrait
Creative Commons images
Related collections
hands
171 photos
· Curated by sieun yoo
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures
Shadow Play
67 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog