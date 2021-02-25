Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kaja Reichardt
@kajareichardtphotos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 25, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Nature Images
HD Yellow Wallpapers
branches
HD Wallpapers
closeup
Brown Backgrounds
invertebrate
arachnid
Animals Images & Pictures
spider
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
ice
abies
fir
HD Snow Wallpapers
conifer
frost
Winter Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Far From That
11 photos · Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Mother's Day
64 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
day
mother
People Images & Pictures
Food
176 photos · Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
flora