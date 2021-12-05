Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marjhon Obsioma
@shotsbybeard
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Bible Images
spirituality
faith
reading bible
People Images & Pictures
human
text
newspaper
hand
prayer
worship
Free images
Related collections
Humble Beginnings
38 photos · Curated by Tyler Mullins
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Perspectives
407 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Field Trip Supply
55 photos · Curated by jack faulkner
outdoor
camping
HD Fire Wallpapers