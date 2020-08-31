Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Katherine Hanlon
@tinymountain
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 31, 2020
NIKON D700
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
guitar
man
male
Music Images & Pictures
country music
folk
acoustic
live music
concert
musical instrument
leisure activities
People Images & Pictures
human
Brown Backgrounds
bass guitar
finger
Free pictures
Related collections
Adventures in Americana
4 photos
· Curated by Carol Roth
guitar
human
leisure activity
Country
7 photos
· Curated by emily burgett
country
Brown Backgrounds
spark
hands
75 photos
· Curated by King Road
hand
human
finger