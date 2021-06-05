Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jana Ohajdova
@jankao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
macro flowers
purple flowers
plant
HD Purple Wallpapers
pollen
petal
Flower Images
blossom
dahlia
anther
hornet
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
wasp
andrena
anemone
photography
photo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Together
48 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Couples
230 photos
· Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Faded Adventures 🌲
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
adventure
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers