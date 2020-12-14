Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mina
@mina_75
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
Rose Images
house plant
Brown Backgrounds
blossom
petal
geranium
Free stock photos
Related collections
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #92: Ello Team
8 photos
· Curated by Ello Team
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Creativity
44 photos
· Curated by Maia Bissette
creativity
HD Art Wallpapers
hand