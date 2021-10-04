Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mattia Poli
@mattia_poli_04
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
grapes
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
countryside
rural
farm
vine
vineyard
Free pictures
Related collections
Christianity
411 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
christianity
church
Book Images & Photos
Livestock and Agriculture
200 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
Food
68 photos
· Curated by Emanuel Musa
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
plant