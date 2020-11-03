Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Irena Carpaccio
@murpaz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
plant
fungus
agaric
mushroom
amanita
Public domain images
Related collections
Gradient Nation
1,641 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor