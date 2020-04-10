Go to Roger Starnes Sr's profile
@rstar50
Download free
red and white wooden house near trees under white sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Troy, OH, USA
Published on NIKON D80
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Old red barn with weathered glazed block Silo

Related collections

Farm related
1,845 photos · Curated by Roger Starnes Sr
farm
outdoor
building
Old Buildings
1,859 photos · Curated by Roger Starnes Sr
building
outdoor
housing
barns
3 photos · Curated by Katherine James
barn
outdoor
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking